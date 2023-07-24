Amblebrook at Gettysburg, a 55-plus community, recently announced donations made by its resident-run Veterans Club to two organizations in support of those who serve and protect the country, according to an Amblebrook release.
A donation of $2,166 was presented to Toys for Tots Adams County and Hanover of York County and an additional sum of $2,166 will be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Funds were raised during the community’s inaugural Veterans Club BBQ, hosted in June by the club and attended by nearly 300 Amblebrook residents and guests. Approximately 10% of Amblebrook’s residents are veterans. These residents, along with the larger community, share a deep commitment to supporting veteran-run organizations and causes. Over 600 volunteer hours, along with food, beverages and raffle items from 36 local businesses, were contributed to make the fundraising event a success.
“Amblebrook is set apart from other 55+ communities in many ways, one being residents’ dedication to giving back to their local community,” said Sheri Stein, vice commander of the Veterans Club at Amblebrook. “Being a newer community with residents from diverse geographies and backgrounds, we are united by an active spirit and desire to have a meaningful impact on society, characteristics wonderfully demonstrated by the immense show of support at our first annual Veterans Club BBQ.”
During the donation event held at Amblebrook’s Community Hall, Christopher Bunty, coordinator of Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas, and Frank Walker, commandant, Marine Corps League, Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment #705, accepted the $2,156 check on behalf of Toys for Tots. An additional donation will be sent to Tunnel for Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen military heroes and first responders.
The Veterans Club at Amblebrook offered thanks to the entire community that supported the fundraising BBQ and made possible the monetary contribution to the two organizations.
“We are continually impressed by the wonderful volunteer spirit that we see within the Amblebrook community,” said Sara Carbonell, director of marketing and sales for Amblebrook at Gettysburg. “This Veteran’s Club event is a shining example of what we see throughout the year from our residents, who have an immense amount of heart and care deeply about each other and the larger community of Gettysburg. We are extremely proud to be a part of this extraordinary community.”
