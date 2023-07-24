Amblebrook at Gettysburg, a 55-plus community, recently announced donations made by its resident-run Veterans Club to two organizations in support of those who serve and protect the country, according to an Amblebrook release.

A donation of $2,166 was presented to Toys for Tots Adams County and Hanover of York County and an additional sum of $2,166 will be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.