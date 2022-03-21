Flags Across Adams County is back again this year, according to a release from Colin D. Arnold, a Gettysburg Area High School senior who is the founder of the program.
“Last year we raised nearly $6,000.00 for Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps wounded Pennsylvania veterans and their families,” the release reads.
The fundraiser is designed to spread patriotism, show unity and to honor and support our veterans, according to the release.
“The money that you donate will include American flags that will be displayed at Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS), as a symbol of patriotism, unity, honor and support,” the release reads.
This year’s goal is $10,000.
Help is needed to reach that goal to help support Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., which is not associated with the Wounded Warrior Project, according to the release.
The flags will be placed in front of Gettysburg Area High School on Saturday, May 21, starting at 10 a.m., according to the release.
“We invite you to help place them at the high school. Donations will be accepted until Saturday, May 21,” the release reads.
For more information or to donate please email carnold22@gasd-pa.org or call GAHS at 717-334-6254.
