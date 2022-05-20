The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of April 12.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Justin Rorrer, 37, of Hanover, was charged with four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance July 21, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Erik Beamer, 31, of Biglerville, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 21 mph, driving with a BAC of .02 or more with a suspended license, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 23, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Bryan Little, 62, of Bendersville, was charged with one count of following a vehicle too closely, failure to keep right on a roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, failure to use signals, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Feb. 15, in Bendersville. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Dick, 60, of Martinsburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving with a suspended license, exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph in a 45 mph zone, and possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle Feb. 28, in Highland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Carrie Best, 33, of Fairfield, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph Feb. 8, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
James Rowe III, 52, of Hanover, was charged with loitering at night time Feb. 22, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
