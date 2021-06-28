The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) preserves millions of our county’s rarest treasures. It also serves to educate and inspire community members and visitors about the incredible history of our area. Over the past year, ACHS has presented 60 digital programs that are available on both Facebook and YouTube. Combined, these videos have over 250,000 views.
This year, ACHS will present a special program series highlighting the 158th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.