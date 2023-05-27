The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture notified the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers will be delayed, according to a release from ACOFA.

“The vendor selected to print the 2023 checks has informed the Dept. of Agriculture that the previously agreed upon check delivery date of June 1, 2023, is no longer feasible,” the release reads.

