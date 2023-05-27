The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture notified the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers will be delayed, according to a release from ACOFA.
“The vendor selected to print the 2023 checks has informed the Dept. of Agriculture that the previously agreed upon check delivery date of June 1, 2023, is no longer feasible,” the release reads.
Instead, the checks are not expected to ship until June 23. Because the printing facility is located in Utah, the new estimated delivery date is June 30, which means vouchers will not be distributed until early July.
While the original start date for the program was June 5, because of the delay, the new estimated start date for distribution is July 10.
“The delay is due to a combination of factors including transitioning the checks to a hybrid electronic solution that will allow farmers to more quickly and easily deposit their checks and the fact that the specialty paper upon which the checks are printed has not yet been received at the printer,” the release reads.
These delays have pushed the production date for the checks back significantly. The Department of Agriculture is continuing to work with the vendor to expedite this process in any way possible to get the checks into hands of Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance at the earliest possible date, according to the release.
Even though the July distribution date is later than expected, vouchers will still be available for the majority of the farmers’ market season since vouchers may be used through Nov. 30.
Additionally, the amount being received is larger than previous years. This year, each eligible older adult will receive five $10 vouchers for a total of $50, according to the release.
A person is eligible if they are 60 years of age or older, live in Adams County, and meet income guidelines set by the federal government for program participation. The 2023 income limit for a single person is $26,973 and for a married couple is $36,482.
For more information about the program, visit www.pafmnp.org. For information about the program, call ACOFA at 717-334-9296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.