Totem Pole Playhouse will hold an open audition for local professional and community actors for its original adaptation by Carl Schurr and Wil Love of the Charles Dicken’s holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Totem Pole Playhouse rehearsal hall, 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville.
The production, which is produced in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre, opens Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 19 at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater for 13 performances, including three morning matinee school performances. Rehearsals will begin mid-November and will be held at the Playhouse’s rehearsal hall and the Majestic Theater. Not everyone will be needed at every rehearsal.
