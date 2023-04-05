A 2-year-old Virginia boy was killed by a dog in Maryland Tuesday evening, according to a release issued by Todd Wivell, spokesperson/public information officer for the Frederick County Sheriff’s office.
Brunswick Police Department (BPD) and the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) were dispatched to a child in cardiac arrest call in Brunswick, Md., about 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.
Upon arrival, BPD and DFRS found a 2-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite, according to the release.
“While treating the child’s life-threatening injuries, he went into cardiac arrest. After exhausting all life-saving measures, Maryland State Police Trooper 3 transported the child, via medivac, to the Frederick Health Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after arrival,” the release reads.
The BPD and Frederick County Animal Control are currently conducting a full investigation, according to the release. BPD made all appropriate next of kin notifications.
“The victim and his family are residents of Fauquier County, Virginia. Due to the victim being a child and out of respect for the family, no other identifying information is available,” the release reads.
Per the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine, according to the release.
Brunswick is about 31 miles southwest of Emmitsburg, Md.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.