This month, a Pennsylvania program protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future.
Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year, according to a state Department of Agriculture release.
Funds for preserving farms were increased by $5 million in the state’s 2016-17 budget, and since January 2015, the administration has invested $273,065,874 in preserving 116,527 acres on 1,416 farms across the state, according to the release. Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,148 farms and 619,191 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.6 billion in our agriculture industry’s ability to feed our families and our economy.
“Protecting prime farmland from development is one of the most important investments we make in our economy, our environment, and our quality of life,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These farm families, together with every level of government, are investing in guarding their legacies and ensuring that other Pennsylvania families will have food, green spaces, income and jobs in the future.”
The newly preserved farms are in Adams, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Tioga, Union, Westmoreland, and York counties.
By selling their land’s development rights, landowners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers. Farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land, or agree to conservation practices on their farms in order to leverage additional federal and state money to preserve more family farms.
Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and non-profits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security.
Among farms preserved at Dec. 15’s State Agricultural Land Preservation Board meeting:
Four farms, including three Adams County standardbred horse farms and Brookhart Farms in Perry County, are federally funded, which will leverage additional funds for future easement purchases.
In Adams County, state funds totaling $1,466,393, were invested to protect: Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc. #33, Union Township, a 149-acre horse farm; Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc. #27, Conewago Township,162-acre horse farm; Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc. #31, Union Township, 185-acre horse farm.
In Cumberland County, a total of $274,613 was invested, including $4,063 in state funds, $69,991 in township funds, and $200,559 in township funds, to protect the 70-acre Thomas D. Moyer Farm #2 in Silver Spring Township, a 70-acre crop farm.
In York County, $905,202 in state funding was invested to protect the Timothy Jordan #1 Farm, Chanceford Township, a 50-acre crop farm; the Dennis Myers #1 Farm, Codorus Township, a 91-acre crop farm; and the George O. Phillips Jr. & Kimberly A. Swam #1 Farm, Shrewsbury Township, a 172-acre crop and livestock farm.
Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program recently secured a $7.85 million grant from the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program to support climate-smart conservation on preserved Pennsylvania farms.
The dollars will further multiply Wolf Administration investments in conservation in the 2022-’23 budget, which devotes $220 million to the new Clean Streams Fund. The fund includes $154 million to establish a new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program supporting farmers’ efforts to reduce water pollution and improve soil quality, and $22 million to increase funding for the existing Nutrient Management Fund, which supports technical assistance to farms to reduce run-off.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure future for Pennsylvania agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
