This month, a Pennsylvania program protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future.

Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year, according to a state Department of Agriculture release.

 

