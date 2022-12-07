The Gettysburg Times is opening up its Reporters Notebook page to the community, inviting readers to share their holiday stories which will be printed in the Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve edition. The tales can be fond memories, family traditions, just about anything that makes you smile when you think about your Christmas or Hanukkah events and gatherings. Email your contribution to news@gettysburgtimes.com with Christmas in the subject line; drop of a typed copy at the office; or mail it to Gettysburg Times, Atten: D.K. Thomas, editor, P.O. Box 3669, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Please include your name and town of residence, which will be included with your contribution, and phone number solely for submission confirmation, or if there is some question. The deadline to submit is Tuesday, Dec. 20.
