Christ Lutheran Preschool will kick off its 2023-24 school year registration with an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m., with a snow date of Feb. 1. The school is located at 44 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, in the rear of the building, according to a release from the church.

Christ Lutheran Preschool, a program that has been a ministry of the church since 1958, offers both preschool and pre-kindergarten options.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.