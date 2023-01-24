Christ Lutheran Preschool will kick off its 2023-24 school year registration with an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m., with a snow date of Feb. 1. The school is located at 44 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, in the rear of the building, according to a release from the church.
Christ Lutheran Preschool, a program that has been a ministry of the church since 1958, offers both preschool and pre-kindergarten options.
For children ages 3-4 years old, the preschool program meets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. For children ages 4-5 years old, the pre-kindergarten program meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. tp 12 noon. A limited number of scholarships are available to qualifying families.
The program focuses on nurturing the whole child through creative, academic, spiritual, and social growth. It supplements the home by providing an enriched environment in which children may develop to their full potential while enjoying the companionship of children their own age.
A weekly chapel time is part of the program which includes Bible readings, songs, and prayers through which the life of Jesus and the concepts of God’s love are introduced.
The daily schedule includes center time, with changing themes and activities, circle time, crafts, music, outdoor activities, snacks, and story time. The curriculum is supplemented with field trips, special holiday events for the whole family, and guest speakers.
Parents, guardians, and children are invited to visit during the open house to tour the facilities and speak with the teaching staff. Registrations for the 2023-24 school year will be accepted from Jan. 25 until the classes are filled.
More information about Christ Lutheran Preschool, including the registration form, can be found on its website, www.christgettysburg.org, by selecting the preschool page. Interested families may also contact the school directly by calling 717-334-6532 or emailing preschool@christgettysburg.org.
Christ Lutheran Preschool prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, gender, creed, or national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational policies, scholarship assistance, and other school programs.
