The South Mountain Partnership’s Mini-Grant Program is intended to assist local governments, non-profits, and universities with on-the-ground projects that further the goals of the Partnership and to advance the capacity of partners to complete projects throughout the region. The Program provides funding, on a competitive basis, to projects that sustain the South Mountain landscape’s agricultural, historical, natural, and recreational resources that sustain our quality of life and the health of the environment.
The funding priority for 2021 is for projects that address water resources, particularly projects that will show significant, measurable outcomes and bring multiple partners together. Examples of such projects include those that help municipalities and counties to meet water pollution reduction goals, implement a watershed management plan, or other collaborative projects for water quality and quantity protection. Projects that do not address water resources are still eligible and should focus on bringing many partners together to implement conservation and preservation elements of municipal plans or county comprehensive plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.