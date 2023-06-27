Adams County

Physical Fitness Task Force is offering a guided Summer Hike on Saturday, July 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Caledonia State Park. Park in Lot 2, past the swimming pool. Hike the Ramble Trail; 2.3 miles, about 1.5 hours. Trail is rocky with light elevation, easy. Guided hikes are open to beginner and seasoned hikers; optional hike on the AT for moderate/hard hike. Wear sturdy hiking shoes; bring water. Walks are held rain or shine. To see cancellation due to weather check the Healthy Adams County Facebook page.

