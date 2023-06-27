Physical Fitness Task Force is offering a guided Summer Hike on Saturday, July 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Caledonia State Park. Park in Lot 2, past the swimming pool. Hike the Ramble Trail; 2.3 miles, about 1.5 hours. Trail is rocky with light elevation, easy. Guided hikes are open to beginner and seasoned hikers; optional hike on the AT for moderate/hard hike. Wear sturdy hiking shoes; bring water. Walks are held rain or shine. To see cancellation due to weather check the Healthy Adams County Facebook page.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 5, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, the guest speakers will be from Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth. No reservations needed.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., will offer a First Thursday Supper and Worship Service July 6. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Service of the Word at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 717-677-6365.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Wednesday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Lincoln Cemetery gates will be open on Sunday, July 2, 2-4 p.m. for people to pay respects to family members or those interested in the history of the cemetery. There will be a representative of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Committee to answer questions.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Greist Memorial Park, 110 Town Hill Road, York Springs at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to walk in the park. Bring a bag lunch and drink to eat under the pavilion at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is serving a spaghetti dinner with salad and bread or meatball and sausage sandwiches on July 7, 4:30-7:30 p.m., open to the public. For more information, call 717-334-4614. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 15.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1952 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on June 29 at The Hunterstown Diner. All members are invited. Spouses and guests are welcome.
American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., is holding a Bike Week sandwich sale in its parking lot, July 7-8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pit beef or pork sandwich with chips and beverage, $12, cash only. Open to public.
Chicken BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the Gorsuch Family is being held on Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACE Hardware parking lot. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Littlestown ACE Hardware, or the day of the event.
The York Springs Senior Center is hosting a rummage sale under the pavilion Saturday, July 1, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. The center is located in the Lion’s Club Building, 406 Main St. Purchases and donations support programs and activities for older adults who attend the center.
Taneytown Artisan Fest is Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fine art and crafts for sale, family activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. Admission is free at Taneytown Memorial Park, Md., Route 140 at Park Drive. Call 410-848-7272 for information, or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
