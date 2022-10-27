The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Aug. 26.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Kirsten Chrest, 33, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 29 mph, operating an unregistered out-of-state vehicle and three counts related to driving under the influence March 26, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jeffery Baker, 33, of Shippensburg, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, operating a vehicle with an inoperable headlight and three counts related to driving under the influence Feb. 7, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Oliver Johnson, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 30 mph and three counts related to driving under the influence Oct. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Damon Bryant, 45, of Saint George, S.C., was charged with one count of operating a vehicle with illegal window tinting and three counts related to driving under the influence Feb. 10, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Mowery, 41, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of driving under the influence July 12, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Roland Riley, 48, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 18 mph and two counts related to driving under the influence May 28, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Jeremiah Haynes, 20, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 10 mph and two counts related to driving under the influence June 21, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Carlos Boycher, 26, of Clayton, N.C., was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 23 mph and two counts related to driving under the influence April 25, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Rakuan Rodrigues, 26, of Clayton, N.C., was charged with one count each of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and carrying an unlicensed firearm April 14, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Reed Manning, 25, of Stewartstown, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 16 mph and three counts related to driving under the influence March 25, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cyruss Penvose, 26, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, possessing a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to stay in a single lane and two counts related to driving with a suspended license, Dec. 30, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Susan Green, 57, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of retail theft and operating a vehicle with a suspended license Oct. 9, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Gordon, 42, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without rear lighting and two counts related to driving under the influence Feb. 5, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Bull, 36, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and two counts of harassment by physical contact April 30, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Andrew Bevilacqua, 45, of Asheville, N.C., was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .101% and driving with improper rear lighting March 12, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Taylor Lyon, 27, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 29, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
