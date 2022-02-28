An exhibition of ceramics and photographs titled “Ecoscapes” is to open at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg with a First Friday reception, March 4.
The exhibition, featuring works by ceramic artist Shawn Heiges and photographer Jody Shealer is to run through March, according to an ACAC release.
“Heiges is inspired by the interdependent and changing communities of the natural world. She focuses on creating organic vessels and groupings connected by their shared environment and shifting life cycles: birth, growth, degeneration, and death. Ultimately, outdoor raku and barrel firings transform the clay color and surface of her work, yielding vivid hues and/or charring the clay body to appear aged and fossilized,” the release reads.
“Shealer’s passion for photography comes from a strong desire to capture those moments and share her world of creative adventure. What started out as a hobby has become a way for her to reconnect with nature. The simple act of sharing her images for others to enjoy brings her endless gratification,” the release reads.
“God creates the beauty; my camera and I are the witnesses,” it quotes the artist as saying.
The reception is to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the exhibition’s opening night, when numerous downtown Gettysburg business and organizations plan First Friday activities.
Information about Ecoscapes and other ACAC exhibitions, events, and art classes is available online at www.adamsarts.org or by phone at 717-334-5006.
