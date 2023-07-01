Carroll Valley Borough has finalized plans for the 19th Annual July 4th celebration at Carroll Commons, from 6 p.m. until fireworks at 9.45 p.m., according to a release issued by Ron Harris, Carroll Valley mayor.

The event will feature a returning special guest, The Reagan Years, which recreates the sounds of the 1980s.

