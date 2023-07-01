Carroll Valley Borough has finalized plans for the 19th Annual July 4th celebration at Carroll Commons, from 6 p.m. until fireworks at 9.45 p.m., according to a release issued by Ron Harris, Carroll Valley mayor.
The event will feature a returning special guest, The Reagan Years, which recreates the sounds of the 1980s.
“Talented musicians with diverse vocal abilities enable this group to replicate uncanny versions of the M-TV pop, Rock, New Wave, and Heavy Metal hits,” the release reads.
Bon Jovi, Madonna, Devo, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Journey, Modern English, Guns ‘N Roses, AHa and ZZ-Top, and with the sax, Hall & Oates, Men at Work, INXS and Huey Lewis, the band covers all the mega-artists, according to the release.
Admission and parking are free. Pack your picnic basket or stop by one of the food trucks, including Antietam Dairy, Banjo’s BBQ, Bricker’s Fries, Chillin Out Snow, Feedbag’s Shaved Ice, Funnel N Around, Goodcents, Mac Stack, Ripleigh’s Creamery, Shuman’s Concessions, The Dog House Grill, and What’s Poppin Kettle Corn.
The beverage trucks will include 1623 Brewing Company, Bricker’s Orangeade, Mason Dixon Distillery, Michaux Brewing Company, and Rough Edges Brewing.
As in years prior, there will be some bouncy fun free of charge. The venue is all-grass seating, so bring chairs or blankets. No pop-up tents or umbrellas.
The concert will conclude with a fireworks’ show launched from atop Liberty Mountain. Liberty Mountain Resort is partnering with Carroll Valley Borough to provide the fireworks.
Free parking is available on the Carroll Valley Common Grounds and the Liberty Mountain parking lot. Free shuttle bus service between Liberty Mountain and the Carroll Valley Commons parking lots will be available.
“What began as a small community picnic has evolved into a musical celebration of community. With its 80s flair, this year’s event is shaping up to be the most popular in our history. And the fireworks show is undoubtedly the grandest display around, with the most unique of settings. We are excited to welcome everyone back while we celebrate our independence!” says Borough Manager Dave Hazlett.
