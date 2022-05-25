The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 18.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Michael Gruschow, 31, of Carlisle, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC of .08%-.10%, unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, and exceeding the speed limit by 18 mph in a 65 mph zone Feb. 27, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shay Blankenship, 36, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC of .16% or higher, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and driving at an unsafe speed for conditions Feb. 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Alexandra Green, 29, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 19, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jesse Hartmann, 42, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, failure to signal when turning, operating a vehicle without rear lights, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 18, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kelli Davidson, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of retail theft and operating a vehicle with a suspended license Jan. 23, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nathaniel Belcher, 72, of Centreville, Va., was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC of .16% or higher, and possessing an open alcoholic beverage on a highway March 27, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Logan Kirchner, 19, of Wrightsville, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving without a license, and following another vehicle too closely Feb. 9, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Samantha Barbour, 28, of Venetia, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 21, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Barbara Shull-Lafean, 54, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC of .16% or higher, unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 12, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Darius Brown-Ison, 28, of Hummelstown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance July 23, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
