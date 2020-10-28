Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2021 Trail of the Year, according to a DCNR release.
The designation is coordinated by the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee to elevate public awareness of the thousands of miles of trails available for public enjoyment in Pennsylvania, according to the release. The advisory committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network.
