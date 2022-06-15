Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
————
A barbecue chicken and bake sale fundraiser to aid two families is set for Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, at 271 Quaker Run Road, Biglerville. Meal includes half a chicken, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, roll and butter, and homemade dessert. $15 donation per meal. Text Lindsey at 717-321-4906 to preorder. Venmo, Paypal, cash and checks accepted.
————
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are encouraged to apply by June 27. Details and application available at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (formerly Red Hat group) will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. Program by June.
Bonneauville
The Borough of Bonneauville will hold an electronic device collection for residents only on Saturday, June 25, 8-10:30 a.m. Items only accepted then. Items being collected are computers, monitors, computer components, and televisions. Must show proof of residency such as driver’s license or utility bill. Enter the sewer treatment plant area at 86 W. Hanover St., forming a single line. Vehicle behind vehicle. Have the electronic devices in the car’s trunk, pick-up truck’s bed or on a trailer for collection. People to remain in their vehicles. For more information, call Bonneauville Borough office at 717-334-2662.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Fire Department Meat Raffle is Friday, June 17. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal at 6 p.m., and raffle starts at 7 p.m. This months meal is soup and sandwich. Call 717-677-0870 or 717-677-9234 with questions
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Music In The Park at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, returns on June 19, 6-8 p.m. Cumberland Shakedown. featuring Bruce Rowland and Jimmy Wilkinson. will perform originals and favorite classics. For more information, call 717-253-7395.
————
The Fairfield Area Historical Society will host its second archival display and annual general membership meeting on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. The presentation will feature artifacts focusing on area schools. The borough will dedicate one of Fairfield’s first school bells in memory of Charles Landis, at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Village Hall. The bell has been restored through by the David Sites family. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, is accepting donations. Toys, electronics, winter clothing and large quantities of books not accepted. Shop is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for a luncheon June 22, at Perkin’s, York Road, at 12:30 p.m. Classmates, spouses and guests welcome.
————
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Father’s Day Breakfast Sunday, June 19, 7-11 a.m. Menu consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12 are $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo on Sunday, June 26. Doors open at 12 noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Twenty regular games and small games of chance, progressive and guaranteed jackpots. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
