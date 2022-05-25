Arendtsville
Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 is hosting a Memorial Day program at Greenmount Cemetery, Chambersburg Street, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
Bendersville
Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 will host a Memorial Day service Saturday, May 28, 3:30 p.m. at the Bendersville Cemetery, Church Street.
Biglerville
Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 is hosting a Memorial Day program at the Biglerville Cemetery, Franklin Street, on Sunday, May 29 at 3 p.m.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission’s 155th Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30. Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Ceremony is at 3 p.m. at the Rostrum in the Soldiers’ National Cemetery. The color guard from the USS Gettysburg will serve as the color guard. The keynote speaker will be Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, adjutant general of Pennsylvania. Other notable dignitaries will be Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of the USS Gettysburg and Helen Sajer, president of the Pa. Wounded Warriors Inc., who will serve as the honorary grand marshal of the parade.
Mt. Tabor
The Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association Memorial Day Parade and Service are set for Friday, May 27, beginning at 6 p.m. Parade equipment will line up no later than 5:45 p.m. at the Mt. Tabor U.M. Church on Big Hill Road, Gardners. The parade will move at 6 p.m. to the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, where services will be held. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the parade will be cancelled.
Wenksville
The Wenksville Community Memorial Day program will be held at the Wenksville Cemetery starting promptly at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 28. Music will be provided by The Apple Core Band. The featured guest speaker will be Col. Neal J. Delisanti, U.S. Army, retired. The Legion ritual will be provided by American Legion Post 262, Biglerville. Rain or shine.
York Springs
The York Springs Lions Club will sponsor a Memorial Day service on May 30, at 10 a.m. at the York Springs Lions Park, 406, Main St. The presentation will be about seven World War II veterans who later became US presidents. Parking will be at the York Springs Fire Hall with shuttle service provided by Wolf Bus Lines. Cover from inclement weather will be provided. If desired bring a lawn chair. USO-inspired refreshments will be provided. Come early to view Veterans Memorial, Veterans Walkway, and a Field of Crosses placed to honor local veterans.
————
Submit information about a community Memorial Day ceremony or parade to news@gettysburgtimes.com.
