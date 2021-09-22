The South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor a walk Saturday, Sept. 25 on the battlefield.
Folks are asked to meet at 8 a.m. in the parking area on Ayers Avenue, according to a society release.
Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 1:38 am
