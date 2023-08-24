The Salvation Army provided over 200 families from the Gettysburg Area, Upper Adams and Fairfield Area school districts a chance to get ready for the new school year, according to a Salvation Army release.

New clothes, shoes, socks, sweaters and underwear were among items from which parents could select for their growing children. Each year just before school begins, the local Salvation Army lends a helping hand to some youngsters.

