The Salvation Army provided over 200 families from the Gettysburg Area, Upper Adams and Fairfield Area school districts a chance to get ready for the new school year, according to a Salvation Army release.
New clothes, shoes, socks, sweaters and underwear were among items from which parents could select for their growing children. Each year just before school begins, the local Salvation Army lends a helping hand to some youngsters.
“From the generous donations at the Red Kettle last winter, the Salvation Army was able to add more students and school districts this year,” the release reads.
None of this is possible without the gracious giving from the community, according to the release.
School counselors on hand for the Fairfield and Upper Adams event included Erika Long from Upper Adams School District, and Danielle Mikesell-Redding from Fairfield Area School District.
Ninety students and parents from the Upper Adams and Fairfield school districts participated in the Salvation Army Back To School Night on Aug. 14, according to the release.
Each student was provided $120 worth of clothing and a new book bag with supplies from Walmart, according to the release.
From Gettysburg Area School District (GASD), 120 students participated in the Back To School giving event. School counselors from GASD helping with the distribution included Denyel Effinger, Amanda Staub and Gavin Hogg.
Additionally, Walmart associates donated their time to help the students.
“Your Red Kettle gifts are making a difference,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.