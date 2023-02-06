Programs are available to help customers who are having difficulty paying electricity bills and other housing costs, according to FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Met-Ed.

“With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them,” said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy.

 

