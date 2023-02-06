Programs are available to help customers who are having difficulty paying electricity bills and other housing costs, according to FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Met-Ed.
“With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them,” said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy.
“Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty,” he said.
For a complete list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call Met-Ed customer service at 1-800-545-7741.
According to the release, programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:
• The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program helps residential customers maintain electric service through debt forgiveness and percentage of income payment plans. To apply, call 1-800-282-6816 or visit www.dollarenergy.org/myapp/.
• The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, can provide payment directly to the utility company to help with heating bills or to help maintain or restore service. To apply, call 1-866-857-7095 or visit www.compass.state.pa.us.
• The Dollar Energy Fund is an emergency hardship fund for customers who have suffered a recent financial hardship. It can provide payment directly to the utility company to help maintain or restore service. To apply, visit www.dollarenergy.org/need-help/application-process or call 1-800-683-7036.
• The nationwide 2-1-1 Helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For information, dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211, or visit the 2-1-1 website.
• The Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps households that have experienced financial hardship and may be at risk for homelessness due to or during the pandemic. ERAP provides tenant households assistance with rental and utility costs including arrearages and other related housing expenses. Visit www.compass.state.pa.us for more information.
• The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund aids Pennsylvania homeowners who are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic including qualified mortgage and housing-related expenses to address delinquency and avoid default, foreclosure or displacement. Visit www.phfa.org for more information.
Met-Ed serves about 580,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.
FirstEnergy’s 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company’s transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.