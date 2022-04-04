The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, invites the local business community to its next County Connections program on Tuesday, April 26 at Maple Avenue Middle School in Littlestown, beginning at 8 a.m., according to a chamber release.
This program is sponsored by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Hoffman Homes for Youth, and HD Entertainment, the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company, according to the release.
Registration is $18 for members and $28 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast. The deadline to register is April 19. To register, or for more details, visit gettysburg-chamber.org or call 717.334.8151.
“The unique County Connections programs, held quarterly throughout Adams County, are about building connections with fellow business leaders in every area of the county. Network with fellow colleagues then the spotlight is on you for a roundtable as all members have the chance to speak to the entire group for one minute about products/services that their business offers or upcoming events/sponsorship needs of their organization,” the release reads.
Additionally, the chamber recognizes members celebrating milestone anniversaries.
About the chamber
“Chartered in 1919, The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County is Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization. The Chamber supports and strengthens its members and the Adams County area by promoting diverse economic opportunities through advocacy, building relationships, providing timely information and developing leaders for the future,” the release reads.
Nearly 500 local businesses and organizations have made an investment in Adams County through membership, according to the release. For more information or to join the chamber, visit www.gettysburg-chamber.org.
