The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Feb. 17.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge.
Jennifer Hill, 47, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of controlled substances and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a seatbelt April 5, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Gerar Garcia-Estrada Jr., 29, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16 and failing to stop at a stop sign Nov. 24, 2022, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jennifer Hill, 47, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .08-.10, and four counts related to driving under the influence of controlled substances Aug. 15, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Timothy Breighner, 35, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC greater than .16, following too closely, careless driving, and reckless driving Nov. 16, 2022, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Bigley, 40, of Venetia, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10-.16, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 12 mph, and disregarding a traffic lane Nov. 18, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Kuhn, 58, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC greater than .16, failing to stop at a stop sign, and driving an unregistered vehicle Dec. 23, 2022, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christy Ringrose, 44, of Hanover, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of driving a vehicle without rear lights Dec. 5, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Justin Proctor, 23, of Hanover, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of careless driving and disregarding a traffic lane Sept. 23, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
James Clabaugh, 27, of Littlestown, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of evading arrest on foot, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a BAC over .02 with a suspended license, and careless driving Dec. 23, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Khalid Woods, 29, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of driving with a suspended license Nov. 8, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.