Adam’s Electric Cooperative announced a number of recent employee changes.
Noah Staub, of Hanover, and Wesley Ashton, of Spring Grove, were hired as staking technician C’s in the Gettysburg District engineering department, according to an Adam’s Electric release.
Staub, joined the co-op Feb. 14. He graduated from YTI Career Institute with a diploma in heating, air conditioning and refrigeration. Before coming to Adams, he worked as a crew leader for Columbia Gas.
Ashton received his bachelor’s degree from Messiah College in electrical engineering. Before coming to Adams on March 28, he worked at Buchart Horn Inc., as an electrical engineer-in-training.
In addition, Mitch Orchowski, of Gettysburg, was chosen to fill a general serviceman A position at the co-op’s headquarters in March. Orchowski started with Adams Electric in 1990 as an apprentice lineman; he then became a journeyman first class in 2001, a lead lineman in 2008, and a line serviceman in 2017.
Adam Waldron, of Aspers, was promoted to journeyman third class in the operations department in March. Waldron started with Adams in 2013 as a service dispatcher, moved to a groundman in 2016, first year apprentice in 2017, second year apprentice in 2018, third year apprentice in 2020 and a fourth year apprentice in 2021.
Adams Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility serving 33,000 member-accounts in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, and York counties, according to the release. Adams Electric is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
