Over the past four months, the Adams County Crime Stoppers group distributed $700 in rewards for information that aided in solving criminal cases, according to a Crimes Stoppers release.
The group’s Facebook page and website, adamscountycrimestoppers.org, “have continued to carry out our mission of fighting crime in Adams County,” according to the release.
The Facebook page had 8,840 followers as of Feb. 16, about 500 more than a year ago, according to the release.
“We encourage the public to check us out on the internet. Just go to Adams County Pa. Crime Stoppers and it will come up. There are a lot of videos and photos of crimes and crime scenes on the site,” according to the release.
Anyone with information can send an email via the website, adamscountycrimestoppers.org, or call 717-334-8057, according to the release
Information “is kept confidential and totally anonymous,” according to the release.
“We would like to thank everyone for your support. Especially all the police agencies in Adams County,” according to the release.
Most of the group’s rewards and expenses have been funded via contributions from the Kennie’s Markets customer card program, according to the release.
“Many local clubs and organizations are ready if needed to help out with funding,” including the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Post 202, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and others, according to the release.
During the group’s March meeting, the current officers agreed to continue in their posts, according to the release. They are President Donald Blevins, Vice President Bill Little, Treasurer Walt Keller, and Secretary Shawn Hager.
