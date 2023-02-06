The National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation (HOSTA) program is offered to youth 14 or 15 years old by April 3.
Presented only once a year, the HOSTA Safe Tractor and Machinery program is suggested for youth planning to be employed to drive tractor and/or operate farm machinery, according to a release issued by Darlene M. Resh, 4-H youth development educator for Penn State Extension Adams County.
To successfully complete the course, youth are required to attend 24 hours of training, demonstrate the ability to safely drive a tractor, and pass both a skills and written test.
Penn State Extension Adams County in the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, will be the location for the first meeting on Monday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m. In addition to Feb. 20, meetings will be 7-9 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27, and April 3.
Two area high school agriculture programs will host sessions at their schools, an equipment dealership will host a machinery night, Dan and Ed Wilkinson will host a session in the farm shop of Getty Acres, and a session will be hosted at the JoBo Holstein farm shop near Gettysburg.
The written test will be on Monday, April 3, at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, Gettysburg. Bermudian Springs School will host a tractor driving skills test on April 10, with participants demonstrating their ability to drive a tractor safely.
Cost for the training is $20 for 4-H members or $25 for non-4-H members. The course provides each participant a copy of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program educational materials. Enrollment is limited to 15 youth; advance registration with payment requested prior to Feb. 16, or when class is full.
County vocational agriculture teachers and Penn State Extension collaborate to conduct the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation program. Additional information may be obtained from any Adams County high school agriculture teacher or from Resh at 717-334-6271.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
