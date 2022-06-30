The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will offer a public Starwatch at its Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, July 9, 8-10 p.m., according to a society release.
The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the Behind the Scenes Look at Hubble Space Telescope Operations.
“Many people have seen the wonderful pictures that the Hubble Space Telescope has produced over the 32 years of its operation so far. However, few people have seen what is truly involved in the day to day operation of a telescope that has been called a National Treasure. This talk will take a look behind the scenes and explain how the telescope is operated and what it takes to make the science observations that lead to all of the discoveries Hubble has been involved in,” the release reads.
Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.
“Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and our experts are there to help you,” the release reads.
While this event is free and open to the public, a donation will help to continue to bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas, according to the release.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, visit the Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
Formed in 1989, the nonprofit York County Astronomical Society aims to promote interest, public education, and advancement of the science of astronomy. In addition to planetarium shows, the society presents regular public sky watches and astronomy classes. Tax-deductible donations are welcome to help us continue to offer our public programs.
