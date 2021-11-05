On Saturday, Oct. 30, two markers were dedicated at the Evergreen Cemetery during ceremonies honoring the dead that were removed from local cemeteries and relocated to Evergreen.
In 1927, the congregations of St. James Lutheran and Trinity Reformed Churches purchased lots at Evergreen Cemetery for the purpose of relocating the remains and markers from their graveyards. Evergreen Cemetery President Tim Smith gave a brief history about the church cemeteries and some of the members reinterred. Pastors Frederick Young of Trinity United Church of Christ and Michael Allwein of St. James Lutheran Church delivered the opening prayer and benediction for the ceremony.
