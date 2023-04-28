An area Girl Scout, working on her Silver Award, needs a hand in order to help others.
Rylee Fitzgerald, a member of Girl Scout Troop 80750, plans a “Hydration Drive” at the Fairfield Fire Department, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, on Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I would like to encourage everyone, who has the opportunity and means, to purchase and donate a case, or more, of bottled water to my Hydration Project,” she said.
Fitzgerald selected her local fire department in Fairfield to be the recipient of the donated water.
Hydration is key for firefighters, said Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs.
“When we’re working a fire, especially a structure fire, our coats have a vapor barrier, which keeps us from sweating. Keeping hydrated is important,” Jacobs said. “Like with wildfires, we overheat in hot conditions. It’s very important for us to stay hydrated so we can serve the community.”
Fitzgerald’s project will help the firefighters help the community.
The bottled water collection area will be set up under the canopy at the fire station.
“I hope each of you will take the time and come by this Saturday. Thanks in advance for your consideration and assistance with this project,” Fitzgerald said.
The Hydration Drive is one of the final steps in Fitzgerald’s journey to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award. Upon its completion, she will begin work on the prestigious Gold Award, which is the equivalent of the more well-known Boy Scout Eagle Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.