An area Girl Scout, working on her Silver Award, needs a hand in order to help others.

Rylee Fitzgerald, a member of Girl Scout Troop 80750, plans a “Hydration Drive” at the Fairfield Fire Department, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, on Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

