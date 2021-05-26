Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is having a Designer Bag Bingo on June 13 at the fire hall. Doors and kitchen open at noon. Bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $20, which includes six cards for 20 games, featuring Vera Bradley, Michael Kors and Coach. All bags are new and have attached gift cards. For more information, contact Donna at 717-677-8373 or Erma at 717-586-1808.
