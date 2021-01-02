Carroll Valley
A blood drive will be held at the Carroll Valley Borough Office, 5865 Fairfield Road, Fairfield, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and a COVID-19 antibody test.
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 1:43 am
