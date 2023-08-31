The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Aug. 30.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Darrel Nichols, 37, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic lane, and driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone May 6, in Huntington Township. The case was held for county court.
Kyle Werner, 38, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16, and careless driving May 30, in New Oxford. The case was waived to county court.
Karen Garber, 61, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, disregarding a traffic lane, and careless driving March 19, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Anthony Lua, 21, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia May 21, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tyler Rose, 28, of Keymar, Md., was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating an unsafe motor vehicle May 27, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
