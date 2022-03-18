Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community is offering GriefShare, a weekly support group at no cost to the general public, on Mondays from March 28 to June 27, 1-2:30 p.m. in the Ensemble Room at the Harmony Ridge Community Center, according to a release from the village community.
The series is designed to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, according to the release.
GriefShare is a worldwide network of churches equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing. The Pastoral Care chaplains at Cross Keys Village will facilitate this series.
Each session is “self-contained.” Participants will be able to pick up if they miss a session or two.
Class size is limited and registration is preferred by March 21. Register by calling Pastoral Care at 717-624-5253 or online at www.crosskeysvillage.org/griefshare.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Pa. Route 94 (Cross Keys), less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. The Harmony Ridge Community Center and Ensemble Room are best accessed via the Village Drive entrances Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signage and ample free parking are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.