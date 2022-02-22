The Pennsylvania American Water company is accepting applications until March 31 for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program.
The program funds “innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities,” according to a release.
Projects must be in the company’s service area, “completed between May and November of the grant funding year,” must be an “innovative community initiative” or “significant expansion to an existing program,” be a “formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations,” and be designed to continue after grant money is used, according to the release.
Applications will be judged according to “environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability,” with recipients to be notified in late April, according to the release.
Since 2005, the program has disbursed more than $565,000 for more than 100 projects across the state, including $40,000 provided last year to 12 organizations, according to the release.
Information is available on the Environmental Grant Program page under the News & Community tab at www.amwater.com or by email at pa.communityrelations@amwater.com.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people, according to the release.
