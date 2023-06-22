Adams County
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 5, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, the guest speakers will be from Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth. No reservations needed.
————
Laurie Gelb will demonstrate cooking a creamy one-pot plant-based lasagna, during a talk about the health benefits, cost savings and benefits to the environment of increasing plant-based recipes in meal planning. Gelb is a member of the Universalist Unitarians of Gettysburg Animal Ministry which provides dog and cat food to local food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs, which are funded by monetary donations. The class is Thursday, June 22, 5-6:30 p.m.; cost is $10. Proceeds will go to the YWCA summer camp programs and the UUG Animal Ministry. Register at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County front desk; call 717-334-9171; or online at https://gettysburg.recliquecore.com/programs/36/advocacy-special-events/#division_94.
————
Lifelong Learning Academy is Friday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at SpiriTrust Personal Care dining room, where Linette Mansberger, local naturalist and retired teacher, will speak on “A Charm of Hummingbirds.”
Arendtsville
Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual picnic will be held at the church Sunday, June 25, a change from previous years. Service is at 10 a.m.; picnic following at the church.
Biglerville
The monthly community breakfast at St. Paul Lutheran, 25 Franklin St., is Saturday, June 24, at 7:30 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365.
————
York Area Rose Society will meet on Saturday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m. at 234 Mark Ave. Anyone interested in growing roses, is welcome to attend this free hands-on workshop on “Rose Propagation From Cuttings.” If interested, call 717-677-6564 for more information.
————
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., will offer a First Thursday Supper and Worship Service July 6. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Service of the Word at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 717-677-6365.
Fairfield
The third annual Cruise In is set for Sunday, June 25, at Fairfield Fire and EMS station, 106 Steelman St. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nitro Dragster fires off at 12 p.m. Food available for purchase. No fee for car entries or attendees.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Wednesday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Lincoln Cemetery gates will be open on Sunday, July 2, 2-4 p.m. for people to pay respects to family members or those interested in the history of the cemetery. There will be a representative of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Committee to answer questions.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Greist Memorial Park, 110 Town Hill Road, York Springs at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to walk in the park. Bring a bag lunch and drink to eat under the pavilion at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, June 25. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food available for purchase. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for information.
York Springs
The York Springs Senior Center is hosting a rummage sale under the pavilion Saturday, July 1, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. The center is located in the Lion’s Club Building, 406 Main St. Purchases and donations support programs and activities for older adults who attend the center.
Elsewhere
The Bill Coyle Memorial Cruise-In is June 25, 12-4 p.m. at Fort Ritchie community center. Bring a favorite car, truck, motorcycle, or tractor to display. Registration is $5 per vehicle. The first 100 people registered will receive a free dash plaque. A few trophies will be awarded in several categories. Food trucks and DJ on hand. For more information, call 301-241-5085 or visit the website, theFRCC.org.
