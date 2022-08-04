Julie McKelvey, owner of 34 Miracle-Ear stores across Pennsylvania, and Miracle-Ear Foundation board member, recently completed her fifth of the Seven Summits (the highest peak on each continent in the world), Mt. Denali in Alaska.

The 53-year-old Harrisburg native has combined her passion for both climbing and helping others by creating Summit for Sound. Together with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, McKelvey’s Summit for Sound raises funds to give the gift of hearing aids to adults and children who otherwise cannot afford them. To date, she has raised over $150,000 which has helped hundreds of people in Pennsylvania receive free hearing aids.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.