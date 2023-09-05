Applications are now available for the 2023 Pennsylvania Apple Queen contest.
The Pa. Apple Queen contest will be held in conjunction with the National Apple Harvest Festival at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, just outside Arendtsville.
The contest and crowning is set for Sunday, Oct. 15.
To be eligible to enter the Apple Queen contest, girls must be at least 16 years old by Sept. 1, a high school sophomore or junior, and a resident of Adams County.
The new queen will receive $125 at the time of crowning, and a $1,000 award at the end of her reign.
The Pennsylvania Apple Queen will spend the year promoting the apple industry by attending schools, festivals, and other events.
Entrants do not have to have knowledge of the apple industry; training will be provided.
The new Pennsylvania Apple Queen must be able to work with children and adults, and fulfill public speaking opportunities.
Applications are available until Sept. 16. All area high schools have applications at their respective guidance offices, or email Sandy Kime at megdev@pa.net for more information.
