Adams County

The Adams County Farm Bureau is holding a Chicken Bar-B-Q May 20, at the Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, 11 a.m. until sold out. This fundraiser is for the scholarship fund to help students pursuing ag-related college studies. Cost is $10 per person which includes half a chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Baked goods and water available for purchase. Contact Secretary Deb Stock at 717-624-2592 for pre-sale tickets. There will be some dinners available the day of sale.

