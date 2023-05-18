Adams County
The Adams County Farm Bureau is holding a Chicken Bar-B-Q May 20, at the Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, 11 a.m. until sold out. This fundraiser is for the scholarship fund to help students pursuing ag-related college studies. Cost is $10 per person which includes half a chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Baked goods and water available for purchase. Contact Secretary Deb Stock at 717-624-2592 for pre-sale tickets. There will be some dinners available the day of sale.
The @Home in Adams County Coalition will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m. on May 22, to hear from two members of the Adams County Broadband Task Force regarding the broadband feasibility study. Register for the free event at www.homeinadamscounty.org/events-calendar. Email srice@sccap.org for more information.
Physical Fitness Task Force walking party is Tuesday, May 23 (rain date May 24) at Twin Lakes West. Park at Clementines Pizza, 1685 Fairfield Road; walk right onto Fairplay Road; follow the map. Follow signs to silly games and activities. The 2-mile walk is mainly level. At 1 p.m. Payton Dziemburski will lead a walk. Open walking time is 1 –6 p.m. Walks are free; bring water. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
The monthly community breakfast at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., is Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 a.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365. Breakfasts are the last Saturday of the month.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Meat Raffle is May 19. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal served at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. Menu is broasted chicken, baked potato bar, coleslaw and desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
Fairfield Union Cemetery, 5020 Fairfield Road, will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Bring a chair.
The Adams County Chapter of Project Linus will meet Friday, May 19, at the Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., 7-9 p.m. Call Cindy Sanderson, chapter coordinator, at 717-968-1513, for more information.
Gardners
Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, will host its third annual Bike Ride to benefit Operation Veterans Hope Saturday, May 20. Food and vendors on site. For more information and cost, email eagleridgebikerchurch@gmail.com or call the church at 717-486-7543. Check it out on Facebook.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Laurel Lake picnic area near restrooms at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 to walk in the area, unless it is raining. Bring something to grill and a dish to share for lunch. Bring your own plates, utensils, napkins, drink and rolls. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, May 28. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food available for purchase. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for information.
New Oxford
The Joyful Hearts will offer an evening of acapella singing at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, on Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Turkey Dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Rear 106 Carlisle St. Handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Last dinner until fall. Thrift shop will be open; everything half price.
York Springs
A fundraiser dance at the York Springs Fire Company is set for May 20, 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. Small games of chance. BYOB.
York Springs Lions-sponsored annual Memorial Day service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, off Town Hill Road, on May 29, at 10 a.m. Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard, Bermudian Springs Eagle Singers, Hanover 16th PA Vol. Co. G, IOOF Lodge #211, and local pastors will assist. The service will highlight “Veterans’ Family Letters,” including those from historical figures and local veterans. A shuttle will be provided to the service site by Wolf’s Bus Lines. Bring a chair for comfort. In case of a heavy rain, the service will be cancelled.
Elsewhere
The 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, 12-4 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families.
