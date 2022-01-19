Mid-Day Toastmasters are slated to meet Saturdays, Feb. 5 and 19, at 9 a.m., and Tuesdays, Feb. 8 and 22, at 11:30 a.m., for one hour each session. The zoom link is either https://tinyurl.com/zoomwithjim or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3623476664.
Toastmasters International is the leading nonprofit dedicated to effective oral communication and leadership development. In the last 97 years there have been 4 million members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.