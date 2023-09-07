Over the past two weeks, roads have been a little busier with students heading back to school, according to a release the Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA).
“This school year, over 1.7 million children will be returning to the classroom,” the release reads.
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association is asking motorists to pay extra attention as school busses drive their daily routes, and to obey all traffic laws when approaching or overtaking a school bus.
“Traffic laws relating to school busses are not just rules on paper; they are lifelines that ensure the safety of our children as they travel to and from school. We ask all members of our community, parents, guardians, drivers, and pedestrians, to recognize the significance of their role in upholding the safety of our schoolchildren. By prioritizing our school bus traffic laws, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to protecting the future of our community,” said Shawn McGlinchey, PSBA president.
“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely if they take a school bus instead of traveling by car, bike or foot. In addition, school busses keep over 17 million cars off the road each year,” said McGlinchey. “While it is illegal in all 50 states to pass a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended, 51 children lost their lives to this illegal activity and many others have been injured.”
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association was founded in 1980 and consists of roughly 300 school bus contractors and industry partners who have come together to be a strong voice for school bus safety and the school bus contracting industry.
If you would like more information, contact Gerry Wosewick, executive director at 717-975-1951, ext. 500 or email at gerry@paschoolbus.org.
