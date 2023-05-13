Adams County

There will be a benefit horse show for Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries on Sunday, May 14, at 9 a.m. at the Gettysburg Riding Club, 102 Hounds Run, Gettysburg. There will be classes for everyone, all skill levels. Negative Coggins within the year is required. Food truck will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact grchorsepark@gmail.com or Kitty at 717-359-4216 or Gettysburg Riding Club website at Gettysburg Riding Club.yolasite.com or Gettysburg Riding Club Facebook page.

