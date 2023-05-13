Adams County
There will be a benefit horse show for Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries on Sunday, May 14, at 9 a.m. at the Gettysburg Riding Club, 102 Hounds Run, Gettysburg. There will be classes for everyone, all skill levels. Negative Coggins within the year is required. Food truck will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact grchorsepark@gmail.com or Kitty at 717-359-4216 or Gettysburg Riding Club website at Gettysburg Riding Club.yolasite.com or Gettysburg Riding Club Facebook page.
————
Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) will host its free Educational Speaker Program on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Building, 53 Middle St., Gettysburg. Licensed Battlefield Guide Ralph Siegel will present his “Gettysburg Shadows” talk, which focuses on the command decisions made during the battle.
————
A presentation, Fly Fishing Colorado’s Rivers and Streams by fly fishing guide and instructor Mark Mahler, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the conservation district office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. ACTU’s monthly business meeting will follow. Event is free and open to the public.
————
The Adams County Farm Bureau is holding a Chicken Bar-B-Q May 20, at the Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, 11 a.m. until sold out. This fundraiser is for the scholarship fund to help students pursuing ag-related college studies. Cost is $10 per person which includes half a chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Baked goods and water available for purchase. Contact Secretary Deb Stock at 717-624-2592 for pre-sale tickets. There will be some dinners available the day of sale.
————
The @Home in Adams County Coalition will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m. on May 22, to hear from two members of the Adams County Broadband Task Force regarding the broadband feasibility study. Register for the free event at www.homeinadamscounty.org/events-calendar. Email srice@sccap.org for more information.
————
The Senior ACTS will meet on Monday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village Fellowship Room. This month attendees are invited to bring a short reading to share with the group, or just plan to attend and listen to stories or poems.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force’s walking party is Wednesday, May 17, at the Eisenhower Farm; park in lot accessed from Emmitsburg Road. Scavenger hunt for children. Ruthmary McIlhenny will speak at 1 p.m. at the Eisenhower House on the history of the farm. Open walking time is 2–5 p.m. Walk is about one mile, paved trails, a little hilly. Walks are free and open to everyone; wear good walking shoes and bring a water. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (formerly Red Hat group) will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
————
American Legion Auxiliary Yard Sale is Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. at the Legion Woods Pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road. Breakfast and lunch available. Spaces are $10 for inside, and $5 for outside. Call 717-677-4842 to reserve a space.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Meat Raffle is May 19. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal served at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. Menu is broasted chicken, baked potato bar, coleslaw and desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
Fairfield Union Cemetery, 5020 Fairfield Road, will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Bring a chair.
Gardners
Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, will host its third annual Bike Ride to benefit Operation Veterans Hope Saturday, May 20. Food and vendors on site. For more information and cost, email eagleridgebikerchurch@gmail.com or call the church at 717-486-7543. Check it out on Facebook.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Straban Park and Walking Paths, 100 Smith Road, behind Tractor Supply, at 10 a.m. May 16 to walk in the area. Bring a bag lunch to picnic under the pavilion, weather permitting. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 16, at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, May 14, 7-11 a.m. Menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, coffee and tea. The cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children ages; and children age 5 and under eat free. For more information, call 717-778-5377.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, May 28. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food available for purchase. Call Dawn at 717-253-9413 for information.
New Oxford
The Joyful Hearts will offer an evening of acapella singing at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, on Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
————
Turkey Dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Rear 106 Carlisle St. Handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Last dinner until fall. Thrift shop will be open; everything half price.
York Springs
A fundraiser dance at the York Springs Fire Company is set for May 20, 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. Small games of chance. BYOB.
Elsewhere
The 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, 12-4 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.