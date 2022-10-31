Adams County
Fly Tying Night sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) is 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. The event is free and open to the public. Learn the basics of fly tying or tie with club members. Bring your own tools/materials or use those of members. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
————
The Giving Spree is Thursday, Nov. 3. Donors can support 90 local nonprofits by mailing their gifts directly to the Adams County Community Foundation to be received by Nov. 3; giving online on Nov. 3 at ACCFGivingSpree.org; or dropping off their gifts at the Giving Spree drive through at the Gettysburg Times, 1570 Fairfield Road, 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 3. Details at ACCFGivingSpree.org.
Biglerville
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Caper on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Plenty of free parking.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbaugh-Thomas Library. Meeting will feature “Tea, Tips, and Treasures.” Members are asked to bring a tea cup, exchange a gardening tip, and share a prized personal possession. For more information about the club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Bingo will be held on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Conewago Twp.
SAVES, 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, is hosting Basket Bingo on Friday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Hot meal at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $20 per ticket (includes meal). Baskets are retired Longaberger baskets filled by local businesses and individuals; special raffles, TV and other electronic prizes. Reserve your tickets by calling 717-353-3682, or tickets available at the door.
Gettysburg
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Dale Williams. All men are welcome.
————
Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans, collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Breakfast and lunch available. Fully accessible. Free parking.
————
Trinity UCC will host a Fall Festival Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, art, crafts and knits, white elephant table, and bake sale. Soups and sandwiches, eat in or take out, available for purchase both days. Roast beef dinner Friday, 4-7 p.m. For information, call 717-334-7266.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at General Pickett’s Buffet. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Luncheon, $4, will be provided. Guest speaker will be Susan Cole with Holiday Family Outreach. Knitted hats and mittens will be received and presented at the meeting.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Emmitsburg Post Office, 305 S. Seton Ave., at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to walk in the area. Lunch will be at Rube’s Crab Shack Restaurant, 17308 N. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
————
The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open with deals on many fall and winter clothing items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. yo 2 p.m.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet at Perkins, York Road, on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
Heidlersburg
Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a first-ever Stand up Comedy featuring Earl David Reed and friends, Saturday, Nov. 5. Purchase required tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Must be 21 to attend, ID required at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Kitchen open for food purchases.
Hunterstown
Greater Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, plans a Fall Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with corn soup, hoagies, ham and cheese sandwiches, baked goods, yard sale and craft items. Free coffee while shopping.
Littlestown
Redeemer’s United Church of Christ, 107 E. King St., will hold its annual Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas items, rummage items, baked goods, and more for sale.
York Springs
York Springs Lions Club presents a Lunch and Show with Elvis on Sunday, Nov. 6. Lunch of bake ham with fixings at 12:30 p.m., followed by Elvis impersonator Brad Crum at 2 p.m. Ticket price is $20. For information or tickets call 717-339-9795 or 717-476-7060, or email yslionsclub@gmail.com.
Elsewhere
St. Vincent’s Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, plans it annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.