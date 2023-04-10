Adams County

Adams County 4-H, open to youth 5-18, is hosting an open house 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Youth and families are invited to learn about the projects, opportunities, and experiences 4-H offers. The 4-H clubs will have information, and there will be activities. Also, meet the youth leaders, adult volunteers, and staff. There will be games, food, animals; activities start at 6 p.m.

