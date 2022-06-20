Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation announced they are co-sponsoring the opening of a new temporary exhibit in the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center.
Titled A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier, the exhibit opens Friday, July 1, according to a foundation release.
A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier features artifacts, documents and works of art. These objects, many related to Gettysburg, offer a window into the lives, experiences and memories of those who struggled, suffered and survived a century and a half ago.
The new temporary exhibit complements the galleries of the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War by exploring more deeply the experience of soldiers on both sides during the war. A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier highlights themes on the experience of being a Civil War soldier, how they became part of a larger army, how they lived, what they wore and how they fought.
It covers more intimately what service meant to Civil War soldiers, and after the war, how soldiers were commemorated, how they remembered their comrades and how the war affected the way they remembered their experiences.
The new temporary exhibit debuts in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center’s Gilder Lehrman Special Exhibits Gallery. These artifacts, documents and works of art come from the collections of Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation’s collection from the Civil War Museum of Philadelphia, with some items never-before-seen on exhibit by the public.
Admission to A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier is included with the purchase of Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience tickets or with the purchase of Museum Experience tickets. Tickets are available at the Ticket Counter in the main lobby of the Museum & Visitor Center, by phone at 877-874-2478 or online at GettysburgFoundation.org.
Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation are also co-sponsoring the returning Sacred Trust Talks & Book Signings event at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center on July 1, 2 and 3, according to the foundation release. Talks will be presented from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with evening talks from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Sacred Trust 2022 features five talks each day in an event tent on the front lawn and one talk each evening in the theater inside the Museum & Visitor Center. All the talks are free, and the evening talks are ticketed for theater seating. Authors will be signing books in the main lobby inside the Museum & Visitor Center with books available for purchase during the event.
The Sacred Trust 2022 event commemorates the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg featuring renowned authors, historians and National Park Service rangers presenting talks on the American Civil War and its cultural impacts, leadership lessons, true stories and myths, and elements of those historical events still relevant today. The event complements other activities at the Museum & Visitor Center, including Gettysburg National Military Park’s special battle anniversary programs. Sacred Trust 2022 talks will include presentations by the following scheduled speakers:
Friday, July 1
9:30 a.m. – “Behind the Scenes — The Making of Gettysburg’s Lost Love Story” by Licensed Battlefield Guide, Historian, Author and Leadership Consultant Jeffrey J. Harding.
11 a.m. – “Civil War Soldiers and the Psychological Trauma of War” by Binghamton University Professor of History Dr. Diane Miller Sommerville.
1 p.m. – “Weapons of the Weak: The Underground Railroad and How the Most Powerless People in the United States Caused the Civil War” by Gettysburg College Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies Dr. Scott Hancock.
2:30 p.m. – “Civil War Photo Sleuthing: Past, Present and Future” by Virginia Tech Associate Professor of Computer Science and (by courtesy) History Dr. Kurt Luther.
4 p.m. – “All That Mortals Could Do: The 107th Ohio at Gettysburg” by Sam Houston State University Associate Professor of Civil War History and History Department Chair Dr. Brian Matthew Jordan.
7 p.m. – Free Tickets Required for Theater Seating
“Moving and Fighting the Army of the Potomac During the Gettysburg Campaign” by Lexington, Kentucky Award-winning Writer and Attorney Kent Masterson Brown.
Saturday, July 2
9:30 a.m. – “General, They Are Coming” by Civil War Historian and Author Jeffry D. Wert.
11 a.m. – “After the Peach Orchard” by Licensed Battlefield Guide and Author James Hessler and Licensed Battlefield Guide, Author and Gettysburg Foundation Leadership Program Manager Britt Isenberg.
1 p.m. – “Hood’s Texans at Gettysburg and Beyond” by University of Southern Mississippi Professor of History, Center for Digital Humanities Director and USM Dale Center for the Study of War & Society Senior Research Fellow Dr. Susannah J. Ural.
2:30 p.m. – “Gettysburg’s Leadership Lessons – Then and Now” by Licensed Battlefield Guide, Author and U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) Tom Vossler.
4 p.m. – “Devil’s Den: The Best Stories of Gettysburg’s Strangest Place” by Licensed Battlefield Guide, Author, American Battlefield Trust Chief Historian and Center for Civil War Photography Vice President Garry E. Adelman.
7 p.m. – Free Tickets Required for Theater Seating
“An End or Beginning: Lee’s Army after Appomattox” by University of Virginia John L. Nau III Professor of the American Civil War and John L. Nau Center for Civil War History Director Dr. Carrie E. Janney.
Sunday, July 3
9:30 a.m. – “Hugh Reid Miller” by National Park Service Ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park Matt Atkinson.
11 a.m. – “Twilight of the Blue & the Gray: The Last Reunion of Civil War Veterans at Gettysburg” by National Park Service Ranger and Chief of Interpretation and Education at Gettysburg National Military Park Christopher Gwinn.
1 p.m. – “The Hard Core: The U.S. Regular Army at Gettysburg” by Gettysburg Foundation Board Member and Retired Military and Civil War History Professor Dr. Carol Reardon.
2:30 p.m. – “Victory Summer 1863: Camp Nelson and the Gettysburg Campaign” by National Park Service Ranger and Chief of Interpretation at Camp Nelson National Monument Steve T. Phan.
4 p.m. – “From Gettysburg to the Titanic: One Gettysburg Veteran and His Story from the Battlefield to the Atlantic Ocean” by Licensed Battlefield Guide, Historian, Author and Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne E. Motts.
7 p.m. – Free Tickets Required for Theater Seating
“Robert E. Lee and the Pursuit of Perfection” by Princeton University Council of the Humanities Senior Research Scholar Dr. Allen C. Guelzo.
Free public tickets are required for the evening talks. Tickets are offered singly for each evening talk online on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of four tickets per transaction.
Individuals are encouraged to transact early to obtain tickets. Tickets are limited to four tickets per transaction. To obtain free tickets for the evening talks, visit GettysburgFoundation.org on the select dates as outlined. A complete schedule of talks and book signings are available at GettysburgFoundation.org/Sacred-Trust.
