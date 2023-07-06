The Keystone Brass Quintet will perform the next concert in the Music Gettysburg SummerFest series on July 23 at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
“Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner to enjoy this concert which is free and open to the public,” the release reads.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors at the ULS chapel. Check the website, www.musicgettysburg.org, for last minute updates.
The Keystone Brass Quintet was founded in 1976 at the York College campus. More than 350 performances and 45 years later, two of the five founding members remain with the ensemble.
The cohesive nature of the ensemble playing and richness of their sound is due in a very large part to the high level of musicianship of the unchanging personnel. Members of the group are Peter Johnston, trumpet; Doug Winemiller, trumpet; Steve Burg, horn; Mike Hartman, trombone; and George DeMers, tuba,” the release reads.
The ensemble’s repertoire is as varied as the audiences for which they have performed. Renaissance and Baroque music from the 15th and 16th centuries, romantic melodies, Broadway show tunes, big band music, marches, opera and contemporary literature all find their way into programs presented by this talented group of musicians.
Several members of the group arrange and compose for the quintet. Concerts have been given in dozens of churches, on a score of college campuses, and at numerous schools, summer concert series, nursing homes and libraries.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release.
Concerts take place in the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334, visit www.musicgettysburg.org, or email info@musicgettysburg.org.
