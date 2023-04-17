Matt Radar, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), will speak at the Gettysburg Garden Club’s April 27 meeting at the Gettysburg Firehouse, 35 N. Stratton St., at 1 p.m., according to a club release.
The garden club meeting and talk are free and open to the public.
Radar will speak on what’s new at the PHS, including growth and innovations under way in the society’s Public Gardens and Landscapes and Healthy Neighborhoods Program.
“Made possible with the support of members, partners, and proceeds from the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, PHS uses horticulture to strengthen connections among people, expand access to fresh food, and increase access to jobs and economic opportunities,” the release reads.
PHS works on the ground in more than 250 neighborhoods to deliver transformational green programs.
April 27 is an opportunity to hear Radar’s lively talk, meet garden club members, and enjoy refreshments following the meeting, according to the release.
The club, founded in 1960, promotes interest in all facets of gardening.
The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, The Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs Inc., and the National Garden Clubs Inc.
