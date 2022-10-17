Over the past several years, the pandemic canceled many events worldwide, including a big one for the Gettysburg Garden Club, it’s 60th anniversary.
The club planned activities such as a day trip to Longwood Gardens for members, a celebratory luncheon for current and past members, and a dedication ceremony for the plaque that was placed on Lincoln Square, according to a garden club release.
Having the plaque in Lincoln Square builds awareness among Adams County citizens and visitors that a partnership between the club and Adams County residents makes the flowers possible. This unique plaque is placed beside the large planter at the corner of York Street by the Wills House.
The first statement on the plaque lets everyone know the Gettysburg Garden Club provides and maintains the flowers. The second emphasizes the unceasing community support for the project. This statement is significant to the club. The flowers would not be there without community support for the spring perennial plant sale, the Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale, and the club’s participation in the Adams County Community Foundation’s (ACCF) Giving Spree.
“We are exceedingly grateful for the support given each of these,” the release reads.
As the club prepares for the 2022 Giving Spree, it has an exciting message to share.
An anonymous benefactor challenged the garden club to raise $5,000 for its forever (endowment) fund at the Giving Spree.
“If we accomplish this, our benefactor will match it with another $5,000. Please consider helping us to meet this generous challenge,” the release reads.
Donors can support the Gettysburg Garden Club, through the Giving Spree, by sending a check to the ACCF, 25 S. Fourth St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 anytime through Nov. 3. Online donations are also accepted at accfgivingspree.org on Nov. 3 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. People may also give in person on Nov. 3, 1–5 p.m. at the drive-thru at the Gettysburg Times parking lot, 1570 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg.
“Please visit accfgivingspree.org for any questions about giving, including stocks and qualified charitable distributions from IRAs,” the release reads.
A list of 2022 participating nonprofits is on the ACCF website. In addition, for more information, contact Gettysburg Garden Club representative Karen Szoke at 717-873-5001.
“Whichever option you choose, we are exceedingly grateful for your support,” the release reads.
