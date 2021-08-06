The Music, Gettysburg! concert on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. will feature the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet, shown above. The concert, free and open to the public, will be held at the Optimist Amphitheater at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the chapel on the United Lutheran Seminary Gettysburg Campus, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
The Music, Gettysburg! concert on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. will feature the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet, according to a release from the concert organization.
The concert is free and open to the public and will be held at the Optimist Amphitheater at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the chapel on the United Lutheran Seminary Gettysburg Campus, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.