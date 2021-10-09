Songs and Stories of a Civil War Hospital will present a poignant, one-hour program that tells the authentic story of the Civil War hospital at historic Christ Lutheran Church at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12. A command performance requested by a tour group from Corsicana, Texas, the event will also be open to the public. Admission is free.
Songs and Stories of a Civil War Hospital brings to life the true stories of wounded soldiers and the doctors and nurses who worked valiantly to save lives — both Union and Confederate — during the Battle of Gettysburg and the following weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.